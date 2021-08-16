We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Idaho COVID-19 hospitalizations are approaching the record highs of December. (Data source: Idaho Department of Health & Welfare)
Patients treated in emergency rooms. Small community hospitals calling around for a place to send their critically ill patients. Nurses so burned out that hospitals offer them cash to take extra shifts. And a delta-fueled COVID-19 fire raging out of control from coast to coast, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton.
Idaho has entered a fourth surge in the coronavirus pandemic. But this one is different from the third surge that pushed Idaho hospitals to the brink of “crisis standards of care,” when hospitals are forced to choose which patients get life-saving medical care.
“The overall trend is bad. It’s looking worse than the December, January surge. We’ve had a sixfold increase (in these) COVID numbers over the past six weeks, and a doubling from two weeks ago,” Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive for St. Luke’s Health System said Thursday.
He and other Idaho health care leaders are pleading with the public — at every news briefing and every public engagement — to get vaccinated.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Idaho’s uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine has increased in the past six weeks. But it remains too low for Idaho to have widespread protection. Many Idahoans were infected last year and recovered; but the virus now circulating in Idaho is different.
Data obtained and analyzed by the Idaho Capital Sun show that severe illness is on a steep rise. It is filling hospital beds faster than at any time during the pandemic. You can read Dutton's full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.