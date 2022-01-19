The big income-tax cut and rebate bill that’s now pending in the Idaho House would give most Idahoans rebates at just the minimum amount of $75 per person, or $300 for a family of four, and the lowest-income earners wouldn’t get any ongoing tax relief from the bill, HB 436.
The rebates are for anyone who filed Idaho income tax returns in both 2020 and 2021; they’ll be calculated on the basis of the 2020 return, at either 12% of state income tax paid or $75 per person, whichever is higher.
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, the bill’s co-sponsor, said during the committee hearing on the bill this week, “Every Idahoan benefits from this bill, I want to emphasize that.”
An exception would be anyone who didn’t file an Idaho income tax return in both 2020 and 2021.
Asked how many didn't file in 2020, Renee Eymann, senior public information officer for the state Tax Commission, said, "The Tax Commission estimates that about 238,000 Idahoans didn’t file an income tax return or a grocery credit refund return for 2020. This is a rough estimate."
“Every Idahoan should be filing,” Moyle said. Even if they filed only to get the state’s refundable grocery tax credit and didn’t owe any income tax in 2020, they’d be eligible for the minimum rebate of $75 a head, he noted. So would most Idahoans, because that’s all a family of four earning Idaho’s median income of $66,500 would get in rebates.