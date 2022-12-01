The Senate has announced its new committee chairs for the 2023 session, with Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, tabbed to be the Senate Finance chairman and JFAC co-chair; Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, to chair the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee; and Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, taking over as chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Freshman Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, who moved over from the House, will be the new Senate Transportation chair. Freshman Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, who also moved over from the House, will chair the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Sen. Julie Van Orden, R-Pingree, is the new chair of the Senate Health & Welfare Committee. Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, will be the Senate Commerce chair, and also retain his seat on JFAC. Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, is the new Senate Resources chair.
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, will be the new Senate Education chair. And Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, will return as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The Senate has also posted its vice-chairmanships; here they are:
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, the former Transportation chair, will be that committee's vice chair.
Freshman Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d'Alene, will be the new vice-chair of the Senate Finance Committee and JFAC.
Freshman Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d'Alene, will be vice-chair of the Senate Education Committee.
Newly reelected Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, who served one earlier term from 2016-2018, will be vice-chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Freshman Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls, will be the vice chair of the Senate Health & Welfare Committee.
Freshman Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, will be vice-chair of the Senate Resources Committee.
Freshman Sen. Geoff Schroeder, R-Mountain Home, will be vice chair of the Local Government & Taxation Committee.
Freshman Sen. Treg Bernt, R-Meridian, will be vice chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Freshman Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, will be vice chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Freshman Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, will be vice chair of the Senate Commerce Committee.
