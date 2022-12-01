Senate dome

The domed ceiling over the Idaho Senate chamber.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The Senate has announced its new committee chairs for the 2023 session, with Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, tabbed to be the Senate Finance chairman and JFAC co-chair; Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, to chair the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee; and Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, taking over as chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Freshman Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, who moved over from the House, will be the new Senate Transportation chair. Freshman Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, who also moved over from the House, will chair the Senate Agriculture Committee.


