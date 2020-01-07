The Little Administration has released its executive revenue forecast for the coming year, and it’s considerably lower than what the state’s seen in recent years: 4.2%. Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, advised JFAC this morning that the administration is following new procedures for revenue forecasting, including establishing a baseline, pessimistic scenario and optimistic scenario, and incorporating additional economists’ input. The full revenue forecast released by the administration calls for 6.1% growth in state general fund revenue during the current year, fiscal year 2020; 4.2% next year, in fiscal year 2021, the year for which lawmakers will set budgets during the current session; and in the following year, fiscal year 2022, 3.5%.
He noted that in the past year, the state was anticipating 7% revenue growth, but then revised that in August down to 5.2%. “The new forecast has performed well through November,” he said, and revenues are now coming in above the forecast. “This year-to-date experience, coupled with new economic information … form the basis for the revised revenue forecast in January,” Adams told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. He noted that Little’s chief economist, Derek Santos, will provide an in-depth presentation on the executive revenue forecast to the joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee on Thursday.
Adams also noted that the revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021 comes to more than $4.1 billion – the first time in state history that it’s topped $4 billion. For the current year, it’s $3.96 billion. Revenue forecasts are key, because they form the basis for how the state can set its budgets.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who serves on JFAC, told Adams she had a question “that my constituents ask me all the time: They’re scratching their heads, because they keep telling me the economy seems to be booming, and we’re growing, there’s all these jobs. Why are we not collecting more revenue?”
Adams said, “Revenue is growing. Even when we were at 5.2%, that’s ranked as the top 10 states nationally.” He said when he talks with other state budget officers, “They would kill for the level of growth we’ve seen.” State tax revenue is projected to grow for the next five years, he said, “even under the most pessimistic scenario.” But, he said, “It’s tapering off.”
When the governor asked state agencies to trim 1% from their current year’s budgets and 2% from next year’s, Adams noted that he called it a “spending reset.” “I’m not sure revenue was our primary concern,” he said. “That’s why we called it a spending reset rather than a revenue reset.”
Adams said the problem was that the cost of simply maintaining government services as-is, especially with a growing population, is rising substantially each year, and the concern is that those costs will grow faster than state revenues do. “That’s not sustainable,” he said. “What we’re trying to avoid is those lines crossing.”
He noted, “It’s still growth vs. other states.” He said in an interview, “If you see how the governor structured his budget, we still balance and leave $60 million on the bottom line, while making his investments in education. I feel pretty good about the way the budget turned out.”
The governor’s budget estimates a projected ending balance at the end of the current fiscal year of $60 million, and at the end of next year, $61 million. It adds $102 million to the state’s two major rainy-day funds, the Budget Stabilization Fund and the Public Education Stabilization Fund; and reflects 3.75% growth from this year in overall general fund expenditures. It includes setting aside $35 million toward grocery tax relief.
JFAC Co-Chairs Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, and Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, gave Adams high marks for his presentation, which drew far fewer questions than are typical. “I’ve been on this committee for 12 years. That was by far the most concise and well-done governor’s budget presentation I’ve heard,” Bair said. Youngblood said he’s been on the joint committee for eight years, and he agreed.
The two also said they liked the conservative revenue forecast.
“There’s two ways of looking at budgeting,” Bair said. “You can set a high revenue and spend a lot of money and end up short at the end of the year.” But with a conservative revenue forecast, he said, “If revenues come in higher, you have a smile on your face at the end of the year, and you’ll have a balanced budget.” Youngblood, a banker, said, “Bankers love that,” and Bair, a farmer, responded, “Farmers, too.”