Gov. Brad Little’s Executive Order No. 2021-14, repealing Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s Executive Order No. 2021-13, says McGeachin’s actions in issuing her order were “without legal authority;” the portion “attempting to prohibit vaccine passports is a redundant and unwarranted use of executive powers;” and the portion “that irresponsibly seeks to prohibit COVID-19 testing without exception is entirely without basis and will undoubtedly compromise the ability of the state to curb the spread of the deadly disease and protect Idahoans, including children, veterans and the elderly and infirm.”
Little’s order repeals McGeachin’s order retroactively to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2021, which is the time that she issued it. He signed his order on Oct 6 at 12:30 p.m.
Oddly, McGeachin’s order isn’t posted on the lieutenant governor’s website. She has distributed only a blurry copy of it on social media (the image posted here above). I have repeatedly requested a copy of the order from her office today; if I do get an official copy, I’ll update this post. Little’s order is posted here in full.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.