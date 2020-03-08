In Idaho, 8.1% of the eligible voter population is Latino — or 101,000 out of a total 1,254,000 eligible voters, the Pew Research Center reported in January. In terms of overall population numbers, Latinos make up 12.7% of the state’s residents, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Nationally, Latino voters have played a crucial role in the 2020 Democratic primary thus far. Idaho's presidential primary is coming up on Tuesday.
The largest age group of Latinos in Idaho is 24 and younger, Spacek reports. “We are at the cusp of changes,” said Margie Gonzalez, executive director for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.