As they have for decades, the "Idaho Debates" this year will feature candidates for Idaho's top offices talking issues, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, format changes this year will mean the candidates won't face off live in the studio. Here's the full announcement from Idaho Public Television of what's in store and when:
This election season, The Idaho Debates on Idaho Public Television is temporarily shifting formats. Known for hosting live, in-person debates in the past, this election season — due to COVID-19 — The Idaho Debates will be comprised of pre-recorded Q & A sessions with the candidates conducted via video teleconference.
Candidates for Idaho Congressional District 1, Congressional District 2, and U.S. Senate have been invited to participate. Each candidate will be asked the same questions on issues relevant to their congressional or Senate race. Those answers will be spliced together to give voters a clear picture of where the candidates stand.
Each program will be broadcast on Idaho Public Television and available online at idahoptv.org/idahodebates on the following dates:
Friday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. – Rep. Russ Fulcher, Rudy Soto and Joe Evans are scheduled to appear in the Idaho Congressional District 1 debate, which will be moderated by Marcia Franklin.
Monday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. – Rep. Mike Simpson and Aaron Swisher are scheduled to appear in the Idaho Congressional District 2 debate, which will be moderated by Marcia Franklin.
Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. – Sen. Jim Risch, Paulette Jordan and Natalie Fleming are scheduled to appear in the United States Senate debate, which will be moderated by Melissa Davlin.
Though these are unusual times, the Idaho Debates is committed to bringing Idaho voters information about candidates in their own words. Find the most up-to-date schedule of virtual debates at idahoptv.org/idahodebates.
The Idaho Debates is a collaborative effort among the Idaho Press Club, Boise State University’s School of Public Service, University of Idaho’s McClure Center, Idaho State University’s Department of Political Science, League of Women Voters’ Voter Education Fund, and Idaho Public Television. Our goal is to give the public an unbiased platform to hear the views of congressional candidates on the ballot. We do not support or oppose political parties or candidates.