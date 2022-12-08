Geothermal energy

A sign, on a former firehouse at the corner of Idaho and Sixth streets in downtown Boise, highlights the fact that the building is heated by geothermal energy, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The city of Boise has the largest geothermal energy system in the nation.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The city of Boise has the largest geothermal energy system in the nation — and it has room to grow, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The system resides in Boise’s downtown core, said Boise Public Works Director Steve Burgos. And while it is expensive to build new pipeline out to other areas, there are a number of buildings downtown with geothermal piping close by that are not yet connected, he said.

“One of our initiatives is going to be to start going out and talking to those businesses (in the downtown core), getting an understanding of when they’re going to be making HVAC improvements,” Burgos said, “and getting ahead of that to say, ‘before you make that decision, can we frame up an option for you?’”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

