...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a half inch to
2 inches in the lower valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountain
valleys.
* WHERE...Baker County and the Treasure Valley of Oregon and
Idaho.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions along all
transportation corridors in the advised area.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning temperatures will support rapid
snow accumulation on road surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A sign, on a former firehouse at the corner of Idaho and Sixth streets in downtown Boise, highlights the fact that the building is heated by geothermal energy, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The city of Boise has the largest geothermal energy system in the nation.
The city of Boise has the largest geothermal energy system in the nation — and it has room to grow, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The system resides in Boise’s downtown core, said Boise Public Works Director Steve Burgos. And while it is expensive to build new pipeline out to other areas, there are a number of buildings downtown with geothermal piping close by that are not yet connected, he said.
“One of our initiatives is going to be to start going out and talking to those businesses (in the downtown core), getting an understanding of when they’re going to be making HVAC improvements,” Burgos said, “and getting ahead of that to say, ‘before you make that decision, can we frame up an option for you?’”
Burgos shared the plans during a discussion on Wednesday about how different Idaho entities are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to buffer against climate change. St. Luke’s organized the event, and the city of Boise, Boise State University, and Idaho Power participated.
“There is no one solution to climate change, but there are thousands of them, and every one of us can do our part to make a difference,” said Dr. Ethan Sims, a St. Luke’s emergency room physician who helped moderate the event, which was held in person and streamed online.