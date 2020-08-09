The Boise State football team is hoping to push forward with a delayed and shortened season starting in late September. There’s more than $35 million hanging in the balance, writes Idaho Press reporters B.J. Rains and Margaret Carmel. The COVID-19 pandemic forced professional sports to take four months off over the summer. Now it’s impacting college athletics — and local economies like Boise's.
Earlier this week, Boise State’s 2020 football season was shortened by two games and pushed back three weeks by the Mountain West Conference, in hopes of avoiding the predicted spike in coronavirus cases when students return to campus in late August. While both Division II and Division III canceled all fall sports championships, most Division I schools like Boise State are attempting to forge ahead with sports including football, despite the grim prognosis of the virus.
