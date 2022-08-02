The 17-page complaint filed in the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against the state of Idaho over its abortion "trigger" law says the state law is in direct conflict with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, which requires hospitals that receive Medicare funds to provide emergency treatment.

Download PDF US DOJ Complaint against Idaho re trigger law

“Beyond care necessary to prevent death, the law provides no defense whatsoever when the health of the pregnant patient is at stake,” the complaint says. “And, even in dire situations that might qualify for the Idaho law’s limited ‘necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman” affirmative defense, some providers could withhold care based on a well-founded fear of criminal prosecution.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

