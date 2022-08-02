The 17-page complaint filed in the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against the state of Idaho over its abortion "trigger" law says the state law is in direct conflict with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, which requires hospitals that receive Medicare funds to provide emergency treatment.
“Beyond care necessary to prevent death, the law provides no defense whatsoever when the health of the pregnant patient is at stake,” the complaint says. “And, even in dire situations that might qualify for the Idaho law’s limited ‘necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman” affirmative defense, some providers could withhold care based on a well-founded fear of criminal prosecution.”
“Idaho’s abortion law will therefore prevent doctors from performing abortions even when a doctor determines that abortion is the medically necessary treatment to prevent severe risk to the patient’s health and even in cases where denial of care will likely result in death for the pregnant patient,” the complaint says. That would violate EMTALA, it says, so the federal law “pre-empts the Idaho law under the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution.”
The DOJ is seeking a declaratory judgment that Idaho’s law is invalid under the Supremacy Clause, and both preliminary and permanent court orders barring the trigger law from taking effect to the extent that it conflicts with EMTALA and prohibiting the state of Idaho from enforcing it.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.