Bills are flying so fast in the House that the House this afternoon is suspending rules and passing bills that were just introduced in committee this morning. Among them: HB 707, which sponsor Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, just described to the House as "a cleanup bill from the Secretary of State's office."
The bill passed unanimously, 61-0, with no debate. But it has a major flaw that also was present in another much larger, earlier election bill from Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, that ended up getting pulled back, in part to fix that problem. It has to do with voters' residence addresses, rather than their mailing addresses.
HB 707, presented to the House State Affairs Committee just this morning by Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock, would require that when Idahoans register to vote electronically, the notice confirming their registration be sent to them by first-class, non-returnable mail to their residence address, rather than allowing it to go by email at the voter's preference, as under current law. And if the notice is returned as undeliverable, the voter would be removed from the voting rolls.
On Moon's earlier bill, the Kootenai County elections director testified to the same committee that the entire town of Spirit Lake in his county has no residential mail delivery, requiring residents there to rely on post office boxes. Therefore, provisions in Moon's bill could have disenfranchised those voters. So under HB 707, no one in Spirit Lake could ever register to vote electronically. Nor could anyone from a part of Idaho without residential mail delivery to their home.
No one has pointed this out; there hasn't been time. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.