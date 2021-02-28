Skyrocketing home values and stagnant tax policies are factors in the property tax burden shifting more and more onto homeowners, government analysts say. And the shift is taking a toll, write Idaho Press reporters Blake Jones and Rachel Spacek. “Property taxes are literally pushing people out of their homes,” said Boise resident Pat Klocke, 65. “That’s definitely in my mind.”
Klocke, a year into retirement, has watched his home’s value spike from around $145,000 in the early ’90s to well over $500,000 today. With no intention of moving in retirement, he isn’t seeking financial gain from the housing boom, but his property taxes have more than tripled since he bought his house. Now, he expects more than $4,000 of his fixed income to go toward property taxes next year if a change isn’t made.
Like many Idaho homeowners, Klocke's property taxes have long been on the rise, but rates have climbed fastest “the last five or six years,” he said, the same amount of time since the Idaho Legislature in 2016 placed new limits on the homeowner's exemption.
Mayors and county commissioners in the Treasure Valley are calling for property tax reform — notably by increasing the homeowner's exemption, boosting access to property tax reductions through the circuit breaker program, and allowing development impact fees to fund school construction.
The legislature's approach to property tax relief this year has centered on limiting local governments in how much they can save up, raise taxes or tax new construction and annexations.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said rather than shift tax burdens to other industry sectors, local governments should "quit trying to raise taxes." Moyle said he blames local governments for running “bloated” budgets. "They’re the problem, not us," he told the Idaho Press.
