Here's the 12-month no-trespass order against Ammon Bundy for the state Capitol. issued by the Idaho Department of Administration. Dated today, it prohibits him from "public areas of the Idaho State Capitol Building 700 West Jefferson Street, Boise Idaho 83702 and State Capitol Exterior," and warns him, "If you enter upon these properties, you will be referred to law enforcement for charges of criminal trespass pursuant to Idaho Code 18-7008."
