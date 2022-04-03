...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late in
the afternoon and in the evening as a cold front moves through
the valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
As winter’s gray skies give way to sunshine, some Idaho homeowners will harness those rays — looking for a way to cut utility bills and reduce their use of non-renewable energy, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton. But consumers should be wary of claims that seem too good to be true, says Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
“There are some very reputable solar companies doing business here in Idaho, but some installers aren’t always 100% honest in their representations to customers. My goal is to shed some light on the issue to make sure Idahoans are prepared and protected in the marketplace,” Wasden said in a consumer alert issued last month.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has continued to receive complaints about “solar companies’ misleading sales tactics through door-to-door sales and social media advertisements,” the alert said.
Idaho Power, the largest electric utility in the state, also said this month that its customers report “misleading statements by some companies selling residential solar systems.”