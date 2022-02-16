Legislation modeled after a Texas law and aimed at halting all abortion in Idaho after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is before many women know they're pregnant, cleared a Senate committee Wednesday despite legal and constitutional concerns.
The bill, SB 1309, would authorize the father, aunt, uncle, grandparent or sibling of a fetus aborted after that point to file a civil lawsuit against the doctor at any time up to four years after the abortion, and get $20,000 minimum damages plus attorney fees. It has no other enforcement mechanism.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, read from an Idaho Attorney General's opinion he requested about the bill that found conflicts with the Idaho Constitution in the way the lawsuit-enforcement provision is set up, among other issues.
"It's unconstitutional on its face," said Burgoyne, an attorney. "If this passes, this Legislature will be passing a bill that is unconstitutional on its face. ... I think that the state of Idaho is in for another rough ride on ... abortion litigation, and an expensive ride, and an unconstitutional ride."
The measure’s lead sponsor is Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston; she has 18 co-sponsors, all Senate Republicans. Lodge deferred to Blaine Conzatti, director of the Family Policy Alliance of Idaho and the bill's author, to present it to the Senate State Affairs Committee, which she chairs.
“When we hear that heartbeat, we know that what we are hearing is a sign of life,” Conzatti told the committee. He said the bill would add a private-lawsuit enforcement mechanism to a fetal-heartbeat abortion bill Idaho already passed last year. That bill, like SB 1309, includes a “trigger” mechanism saying it would only take effect if another such bill is upheld in another state.
Idaho also already has a “trigger” law on the books making abortion a felony, except in cases of rape or incest that’s officially been reported to the police or to save the life of the mother; it would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision legalizing abortion, or the U.S. Constitution was amended to ban abortion. SB 1309 specifies that it wouldn’t interfere with that existing law.