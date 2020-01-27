Idaho Corrections Director Josh Tewalt is briefing the House and Senate Judiciary committees in the Lincoln Auditorium this afternoon, and he said the proposal for a big new out-of-state contract to ship Idaho inmates to a now-shuttered private prison in Colorado is not a long-term plan. “We have right around 7,750 beds at our disposal,” Tewalt said. Anything above that – and Idaho currently 9,473 inmates – “has to be in a county jail or in an out-of-state placement.”
“Out-of-state placement is not a plan,” he said, “it’s a mechanism to buy time, and all of us should be judged on how we use that time. … It’s a means to give our system room, it’s a means to provide relief to our county partners.” Today, he said, “I have over 1,100 people in county jails.” He added, “Nobody believes this is a long-term solution to an immediate crisis.”
Tewalt said IDOC “learned some important lessons” when it signed an emergency contract to ship Idaho inmates to a private prison in Texas operated by the GEO Group. “We did some things that undermined our credibility, primarily with the people we were sending to out-of-state placement.” The department had a history of telling inmates that if they do what’s asked of them, they’ll feel the rewards, he said. Yet, some of the best-behaved inmates, and those involved in jobs and other programs, were shipped off to Texas, where there were few jobs opportunities and little programming. “That simply is not a good way of doing business,” he said, and it affects outcomes.
For the new contract, Idaho is looking to a private prison in Colorado where it’s had a positive experience placing Idaho inmates in the past. “We were able to negotiate that all of our core programming would be available in Colorado,” Tewalt told lawmakers. “We included a lot of vocational opportunities, things like welding, horticulture, computer coding.” There also will be educational programs, he said, and job opportunities for up to 75% of the inmates, whereas in Texas now, just 20% have that opportunity.
Between the additional out-of-state beds and other measures the department is proposing, Tewalt said projections show that the number of state inmates in county jails should drop from the current 1,100 to fewer than 300 at this time next year. “This is not part of a long-term strategy,” he said. “It’s short-term relief measure, and that means we’d better get to work and get those folks back home.”
Tewalt is now answering questions from lawmakers on the two committees; you can watch live here.