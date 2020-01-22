Michelle VanBeek said graduating students with science and STEM skills is important to their success and the success of Idaho’s economy. “If we want to graduate Idaho students who are actual contributors to society, then we need to teach them to think, reason, take stances … and demonstrate their own understanding through inquiry,” she said. She noted that when the science standards were adopted, comments were overwhelmingly in favor of them throughout the state. “I have to ask why we’re still digging into this debate and creating the trepidation for educators,” she said, in view of the time, work and money already spent developing and implementing the standards.
Casey Hedrick, a science teacher, said, "Collectively, I can say from the teachers that I know, the Idaho core science standards are great for kids and for Idaho. I ask you to allow them to continue to positively shape kids in our great state."
Matthew Kohn, a geologist and geosciences professor and researcher at Boise State University, said, "The most important reason I'm here is because I have two sons. ... I'm asking you to please retain the standards in science, and particularly in earth science." On climate change, he said, "The standards and content are accurate." The evidence of warming and rising greenhouse gases, he said, is "indisputable. .. I know this because it is my job. ... This is not random chance, and it is not natural."
Paula Ryan, said she is "asking the Legislature to do away with Common Core in Idaho’s classrooms ... because I’ve seen Common Core do away with children’s joy in learning." Ryan, who said she's been an educator and raised two kids who grew up to be scientists, said she believes core standards move away from "comprehension and enjoyment" in learning.