Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, who is conducting today’s joint hearing, appeared to be alternating between backers and opponents of HB 1 as he called people to testify. Here’s some of the testimony offered so far:

Rob Sauer, superintendent of the Homedale School District, said his district in Owyhee and Canyon counties has no supplemental levy. “The rebates to families are very much needed, many of our families struggle,” he said, and many commute and have been hard-hit by increases in the price of gas. Without a supplemental levy, he said, it’s been “tough to compete” for employees. He pointed to what “many of the fast food chains are advertising to start – we’re not competing very well with that.”

