Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, who is conducting today’s joint hearing, appeared to be alternating between backers and opponents of HB 1 as he called people to testify. Here’s some of the testimony offered so far:
Rob Sauer, superintendent of the Homedale School District, said his district in Owyhee and Canyon counties has no supplemental levy. “The rebates to families are very much needed, many of our families struggle,” he said, and many commute and have been hard-hit by increases in the price of gas. Without a supplemental levy, he said, it’s been “tough to compete” for employees. He pointed to what “many of the fast food chains are advertising to start – we’re not competing very well with that.”
Called next was Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, who told the committee, “This morning I’ll briefly reprise my role as skeleton as the feast. … I do think it’s important for the record for people to understand how much prior to this bill education funding as appropriated by the Legislature has increased the last two years. … A ton of money has been put into schools.”
Next up was Alex LaBeau, head of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, who told the committee, “We want to thank the governor and we want to thank all of you that have cosponsored this legislation and worked on this legislation ... trying to figure out a way to do the right thing for our citizens that are struggling at this point with inflation as well as trying to get some investments into education that are sorely needed. … We’ve been on the floor for a long time, and it takes a long time to get off that floor so that we’re no longer last.” He said, “This legislation … sets up Idaho for an opportunity that is unprecedented. We are thrilled to be here supporting this.”
Called next was Brian Almon, who told the lawmakers, “Giving back the public their tax dollars that they overpaid, I think that’s a fantastic idea. I have to oppose it because it’s tied to more funding for education. … We’re just putting more and more money into this pot. What’s the goal with that? And why is it combined with these tax cuts and tax rebates?” He urged the lawmakers, “Ask why are we doing this now, why is it important? And is there perhaps a better way we could handle inflation for the citizens of Idaho?”
Here's some of the other testimony from this morning:
Brian Kress, Blackfoot schools superintendent, told the lawmakers, "Kids deserve more, they deserve better. ... Let's show our kids we believe in them. I urge you to vote in favor of HB 1. I urge you to invest in our future."
Layne McInelly, a longtime teacher and president of the Idaho Education Association, said, "There is no better evidence of the importance of this legislation than yesterday's election results. All across the state, school districts asked voters to approve $261 million worth of bonds and special levies for costs and expenses fundamental to their operation. That's more than a quarter of a billion dollars to build new buildings in fast-growing districts and remodel old buildings for better use. There were special levies to help with expenses for paraprofessionals and facilities, and even a bond to buy and maintain school buses. And by the way, that last one, for buses in Ririe, failed."
"The fact that these districts were forced to ask voters for these dollars, in and of itself, shows just how underfunded our school districts are," he said.
State Superintendent of Schools Sherri Ybarra said, "In addition to funding for education, this bill includes much-needed reduction of tax rates. ... I applaud the governor and the Legislature for taking this step during a time of national economic stress, historic inflation and potential recession." She called the education funding boost included in the bill "historic," and said, "The passage of this legislation is the right step at the right time. It'll send a loud and clear message to Idahoans that education is a top priority and that the naysayers will no longer be able to allege a lack of legislative effort ... for our public school system. I urge you to support this bill."
Lyle Johnstone of Eden said, "Inflation generally brings recession which means hard times, and the state being unable to quite budget correctly seems to have $2 billion extra dollars. i believe that the majority of that should go back to the taxpayers. ... Now we're horsing around and we're going to dump more money, future, for years, into education. And I quite frankly don't see the outcome coming out of education that we need."
Brianna Gibson, a fifth-year teacher in the Vallivue School District, said, "I am here to testify in favor of the education funding in this legislation. It’s desperately needed as a first strong step away from Idaho’s chronic underfunding of public education. I’m hopeful that this legislation becomes law because I love being a teacher. ... In fact, the thought of not being a teacher is near heartbreaking. Leaving my students. Leaving a career in which I’m so invested.
"You may have heard the statistic that half of new educators never make it past their fifth year in the classroom," she said. "Well, I am at that point in my career and, to be honest, I have been thinking hard about my future as an educator. It’s not because my job leaves me unfulfilled or is too difficult. Instead, I’ve been questioning whether my choice of career is valued in our society anymore. Whether the attitudes of those who question my commitment to the well-being of my students is widespread. Whether elected officials who oversee virtually every minute of my work — from my salary, to what I teach and how interact with my students — appreciate my contribution. Whether the voters who, just yesterday rejected a bond measure in my district to help build two desperately need elementary schools in our district, truly understand and care about the impact of their vote.
"I’m hopeful today because of Gov. Little’s proposal," Gibson told the committee. "It tells me he believes in the importance of public education and what I do. It inspired me to come tell my story today. If approved by you, this education funding will show every educator in our state that what we do is valued and that you value the ideal of providing a free and equal public education to all students."
Lorna Mitson told the committee, "The school districts aren't being underfunded, they're being mismanaged."
Quinn Perry of the Idaho School Boards Association said school board members across the state support the legislation. "This is an investment, and it is a historic one," she said. "This is about our kids and communities, both things that we know that you value the same as we do."
All told, 15 people testified this morning, eight of them in favor of the bill, six opposed, and one, Miguel Legarreta of the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho, not taking a position, but saying the tax provisions of the bill were appropriately crafted. "This was done well," he said.
After the testimony wrapped up, during a brief break, Addis said more people signed up to testify remotely, but didn't join the meeting. "They have to join the meeting for us to call on them," he said. Now, the senators are leaving to allow the House members to deliberate and vote.