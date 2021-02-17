Here are some of the comments from those testifying today on SB 1110 on voter initiatives:
Bill Esbensen: He said it appears to him this is once again about heading off a medical marijuana initiative. "Idaho is a state that doesn't like big government, and yet this Legislature is trying to silence the majority," he told the senators. "Our polls show medical marijuana will pass."
Scott Steele of Idaho Falls: "I make my living in a rural part of the state of Idaho ... part of a minority group in that way. The way the current initiative process works out leaves me out, I have no representation."
Hollie Konde of Conservation Voters for Idaho: "Making an already difficult process harder serves no one. ... It does not equalize the playing field, nor elevate rural voices. ... It would also give veto power to one district." She swaid, "There is no need to take away the rights of all citizens in order to elevate rural voices. Rural and urban all would lose."
Kathy Dawes of the League of Women Voters of Idaho: "The League of Women Voters of Idaho strongly oppose SB 1110. One of the guiding principles of the League is government should be responsive to the people." She called the bill "an infringement on the people's right to place items on the ballot."
Richard Durrant, a farmer from Meridian: "This bill will protect opportunities for all of the citizens in the great state of Idaho to have input on the initiative process."
Denise Thompson of Bonners Ferry: She said she worked on the Medicaid expansion initiative signature-gathering. "It won the majority of voters in nearly every rural county in Idaho," she said. "I feel like this is an infringement for us as voters, as (people) interested in our state to be able to have this initiative process in place as it is."
Sam Sandmire: "Idaho's Constitution grants citizens the right to make law by ballot initiative, and this bill is just another attempt to make it impossible." She said the bill "would make our initiative process the most restrictive of any state that has an initiative process. This would allow one single district veto power over all the rest. ... I was involved in a Herculean effort to qualify the Medicaid expansion initiative for the ballot. Was it hard? Yes."
Donald Williamson: "If you want to protect rural voters, you should pass legislation that makes the process easier, not more difficult."
After 21 people had testified -- six for, 14 against, and one "both for and against," Senate State Affairs Chair Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, ended the hearing. "We are due on the floor," she said. Testimony will continue on Friday, she said, but only with those who have already signed up to testify; no additional signups will be taken.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asked Lodge about those who tried to sign up to testify remotely but were closed out of the opportunity as the system was overwhelmed. Lodge said she'd only take those who signed up, or the panel would be "here all day."
She told the audience, both virtual and in-person, "Thank you all for trying to sign up, but we are limited for time."