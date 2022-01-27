In the testimony so far at the Senate hearing on HB 436, the majority of those speaking have been opposed to the bill, with many saying Idaho first needs to address property tax relief, grocery tax relief, and investments in schools. Among the first 10 people to testify, three, all lobbyists, spoke in favor of the bill, and seven, all citizens, spoke against. Here’s some of the testimony:
Evan Koch of Spirit Lake, testifying virtually, said, “I’m here to urge you to vote no. … The bill was introduced before any other needs or expenses were considered, and that ties your hands going forward. The tax cuts are welcome by all Idahoans, but they should not be regressive as is the grocery tax, they should be more progressive. And as far as property taxes are concerned, they should balance them in favor of homeowners and not businesses, especially given the high cost of housing in Idaho.”
Heather Stout of Moscow, also testifying remotely, said she was “really appalled” that the Legislature would take an approach “so skewed,” and said, “There are other things that we need to look at first before using these monies, and one of those is education. As you know, we are dead last in our per pupil spending. We need help with that. We need help with all-day kindergarten. Our teachers are 39th in the nation. … If you guys continue to favor corporations and large wage earners over the majority of Idaho citizens, you are fostering division. … It’s very detrimental to our Idaho families.”
Suzanne Budge, speaking in person for the National Federation of Independent Business in idaho, said she has 4,500 members in the state. “I would like to express our support for HB 436,” she said. “Most of our members are less than 10 in terms of employees. The vast majority of them are pass-through taxpayers, where they do not pay on the corporate tax level. We face a lot of challenges going into the third year of the pandemic, as most of you know… We believe that HB 436 represents the most basic and helpful tax relief to Idaho small business. It’s immediate, and it’s ongoing.”
Mary Ruckh, who testified in person, told the committee, “I wish you were all wearing face masks.” Only one of the eight senators are. She said, “I feel so strongly about this matter that I chose to expose myself.” Ruckh said she doesn’t understand why lawmakers wouldn’t focus on the “things Idahoans want from our Legislature,” citing reducing property taxes, repealing sales tax on groceries, funding schools and repairing infrastructure. “Instead you have chosen first to offer a proposal that overwhelmingly benefits already profitable corporations and the highest-earning Idahoans through reduced tax rates and one-time rebates,” she said. “HB 436 is not what Idahoans are asking for.”
Nate Roberts, a construction electrician, told the committee, "I would ask that you consider putting a pause on HB 436 to give give time for this body, the Legislature and our state to address the real issues that Idahoans are asking for."