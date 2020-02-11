In testimony thus far at this morning’s hearing on HB 409, Rep. Moyle’s proposal for a one-year, statewide property tax freeze:
Darryl Ford said he hoped to retire and even be buried in his home in a rural area outside Caldwell near Huston, but “now they’re pulling the rug out from under us.” Houses are going in all around him, he said, and he’s worried the wells might go, forcing a need for piped-in water and sewer services. All that is hard on a fixed income, he said.
Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation said, “We are on an unsustainable trajectory. ... A one-year freeze is sustainable because the local units of government have reserves.” He said the state should hit the “pause button, because this is a multi-faceted, complex problem. … I just think this is the only solution that’s practical within the time frame we now have.”
Bill Lewis, an Oneida County commissioner, said his county has a low budget, small tax base and little industrial presence, and has been unable to pass school bonds, even though there’s a judgment against the elementary school for non-compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. “We carried two individuals up the stairs to our courthouse … one of whom was the person who successfully sued the elementary school,” he said. The county has concluded that its electors won’t support a bond, so the only way to solve its infrastructure issues is through saving up from normal property taxes – but a freeze would stop that. “As a county commissioner trying to be a good steward of a rural county, I encourage you to vote no,” he said.