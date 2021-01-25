Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said, “I’ve got over 50 people signed up right now, and there’s a few more that are signed up online.” She said testimony on SJR 101 will be limited to three minutes per person. Here are the first few people to testify:
Dr. Reid Lofgran, a board-certified family medicine and addiction medicine physician from Gooding, spoke in favor of the bill, telling senators, “When a drug is legalized, it becomes more accessible to our youth.” He said he’s been treating patients in Idaho who have addiction for 20 years, and recently “more and more I’m treating people who are addicted to Kratom while we wait” to learn if that substance can continue to be sold at gas stations. “Please vote in favor of this amendment to help protect our citizens from potential addiction, particularly our youth,” he said.
Casey Baker of Nampa said, “I recognize Sen. Grow for his eloquent presentation of the bill, but I am con to the legislation for the following reasons.” He said is concerned that the amendment would write into the Idaho Constitution not only Idaho’s 2020 drug laws, but FDA regulations. “Twenty-two of 35 state senators are cosponsoring the legislation that would potentially lock in Idaho’s 2020 laws about drugs. However it also would enshrine what the FDA thinks into the Constitution,” Baker said, adding that he distrusts the FDA, particularly with regard to the current rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. “With government and big pharma immune from justice, do you think this is a wise and prudent constitutional change?” Baker asked. “I am all for keeping Idaho drug-free, but I do not believe that this is the proper legislation to do that.”
Baker’s wife, Margie Baker, told the committee, “I believe we are really stepping into our rights, depriving us of our rights. ... I’m not in favor of FDA anyways, and this is more government that we don’t need to do.”
Dr. Joseph H. Williams, current president of the Idaho Medical Association, spoke in favor of the amendment. “The board of the Idaho Medical Association appreciated the opportunity to provide input during the drafting process and applauds your thoughtful approach, which engaged a wide range of stakeholders, including the Board of Medicine and Board of Pharmacy, to name just two,” he said. “The Idaho Medical Association’s purpose is to support the health and well-being of all Idahoans. ... The current laws which make these substances illegal are rooted in scientific evidence on addiction.”