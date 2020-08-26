The first person called to testify on the liability bills at today’s House Judiciary Committee hearing was Lynn Laird, a psychologist and counselor from Meridian. “I encourage you to vote ‘no’ on all the immunity bills,” she told the committee. “I am particularly concerned about HB 4 and 5,” because they make “those who don’t make a good faith effort to comply with” rules and laws “vulnerable to lawsuits,” she said. “I think it’s clear that people have varying beliefs” about the coronavirus and its spread, she said. “In addition, many individuals don’t believe that orders that have been put in place are lawful, and choose not to comply for that reason.”
Monica McKinley, who said she’s a local business owner in the Treasure Valley and a native Idahoan, said she opposes all the bills, and believes government has no right to tell citizens or businesses what is safe. “This not only is enforcement of tyranny in my opinion, by proxy,” she said, “it is license to enable bullying and mask-shaming. … The hysteria just really needs to stop here right now.”
Cheryl Sauer said, “What I have are a lot of questions.” She said, “My contention is that the virus is real … but the numbers are not, they’re just not real. So my question is what if there was no health emergency and there never was, if you knew that the pandemic was manufactured, what would you do now? How would you look at what’s happened? … The numbers are only as good as the information that’s put into them. … I have nothing but questions and more questions.”