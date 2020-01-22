Janae Wilkerson of the Idaho Freedom Foundation read a letter from Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson, a teacher who said he objects to common core standards and found himself just teaching to a test. “We bend to the form just to have a better shot at passing the test,” Wilkerson read. Richardson wrote that he’s heard students say, “I hate science,” and wrote, “It is sucking the excitement out of students. .. This is one size fits all the country dogma.”
Layne McInelly, president of the Idaho Education Association, told the committee, “We encourage you to ask a teacher. … It is important that our students are well grounded in real world skills such as critical thinking.” He said, “We encourage you to approve and retain the current Idaho content standards.”
Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation was called to testify next; he told the committee that IFF wants the science standards removed from state administrative rules. “The science standards go beyond their mandate as science standards,” he said. “It tells teachers what to teach and how to teach. ... Leave it to teachers to find the best methods of teaching.” He said the standards create a “one size fits all classroom. … We believe in reviewing these content standards that they’re actually driving a narrative on climate change,” which he said is "not a settled issue."