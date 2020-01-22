Among those speaking in continuing testimony on school science standards at this morning’s hearing: Carrie Andelin said common core is teaching her kids that “George Washington is a bigot.” Jay Larsen of the Idaho Technology Council spoke in support of science standards and said they “help inspire us.” Roger Kenyon, who said he’s a “political refugee from California” and a former law enforcement officer, said a local mother told him “the science textbooks promoted global warming, the history textbook … (said) our founding father George Washington was a bigot. Hard to believe.” He said Common Core standards “have not promoted our values and belief systems; this is unacceptable.”
Katie Donahue said, “They’re so teachers can be lazy and blame failure on the children.” Jonathan Oppenheimer said throwing out the standards would throw Idaho’s educational system into “chaos.” Elementary school teacher Colleen Lewis said the science standards have allowed her students to “become excited about learning,” giving them a "strong foundation" just like the strong foundation they try to build when they build towers out of Legos. Patricia Kenyon of Middleton said, “I can’t separate my belief system from education, because I believe that science is man’s way of just learning about what God created, His creation.” Garrett Castle of Boise said, “Climate change is real for me.” It was demonstrated for him when he went to Delhi and breathed the foul air, he said, and saw the widespread smog from the air. “This is reality,” he said. Rep. Tammy Nichols. R-Middleton, said, "I believe we are adopting standards, content and curriculum under a false belief that they are Idaho standards, when in fact they are not." She said, "I would also like to see the flip side taught." Greg Stone said, "Please leave the standards in place. They teach students to recognize the credibility of evidence."