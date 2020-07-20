Six people, from all around the state, testified remotely this morning to the Legislature’s joint State Affairs Working Group, and every one of them made the same request: Run Idaho’s November election as an all-mail election, like the May primary, to keep Idahoans safe. “All of these bills that have been brought forth today … I don’t think any of them warrant a special session of the Legislature to deal with,” said Kathy Dawes, a voter from North Idaho. “I would like to encourage the same process to be used the next time around in November. … We want to have everybody safe. We want to have people who don’t have to make a choice between voting and their health.”
Diane Baumgart acknowledged Ada County Clerk’s Phil McGrane’s point that the state’s first all-mail election in May was highly stressful for county clerks and election staffs. “The primary election in May showed that the mail-in balloting was very popular and very successful, although not without incredible stress,” she said. “I would like to see mail-in ballots always available. I think the early voting is critical, especially for me. I often have to leave to take care of family out of state.”
Kelly Hardy says she was at home with her four-year-old daughter awaiting a COVID-19 test. “I’ve always voted in person, but I plan to vote absentee ballot this year,” she said. “I would like to see that happen for everybody, even though it was a great strain. Nobody was sick because of it, nobody’s life was at risk because of it.”
Gretchen Wissner, a Latah County voter, said, “We do not want anybody to have to choose between voting and staying healthy. I myself am 70 years old. I would not even begin to think about working the polls this next general election.”
Bev Robinson of Blaine County said, “We appreciate all the work that went into the primary election, allowing us to do it by mail. … I have always been a poll worker, but with the amount of cases we’ve had in Blaine County, I think it would be much safer if we can do mail-in voting, so I would appreciate if we were allowed to do this.”
Stanford McConnehey, an Ada County voter, also spoke in support of all-mail-in voting. “I don’t think that a special session is necessary,” he said, asking instead to “allow the public officials who are certainly more than capable of carrying out this work” to do so. He said an all-mail-in general election in November would mean no one would have to compromise their safety or that of their family.