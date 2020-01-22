Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, a member of the committee, was the lead-off speaker against school science standards today. “I’ve been a lifelong educator before I was a legislator. .. I was a science teacher.” Moon said. “What I want to talk about today is that science is not political science.” Moon said she thought existing science standards for fourth-graders put traditional Idaho industries like logging and mining in too negative of a light, by referring to things like deforestation and habitat loss. “We need to talk about these industries that founded our country in a better light than they’re being projected,” Moon said. “We have to have some positive.” She said she worried that students would come home and “confront their parents about why are you working as a logger, don’t you know that’s bad? ... It should be looking at the positive of a dam, instead of just loss of habitat due to dams – that is negative.”
Rep. Steve Berch. D-Boise pressed Moon about whether she was suggesting there are no negative effects from things like deforestation or loss of habitat in the course of industrial activities. “There can be negative effects,” she responded.
Melyssa Ferro, the 2016 Idaho state teacher of the year, a master teacher with 20 years experience teaching in Idaho classrooms and co-chair of the Idaho Science Standards Adoption Committee, was first to speak in favor of the standards. “Science is actually a verb,” she told the committee. She said under the current standards, her students no longer just memorize and regurgitate facts. “Conceptual understanding of content will require our students to practice science instead of just memorizing facts,” she said. “These science stands allow for learning experiences that will both increase content knowledge as well as scientific and engineering practices over time.” Her 8th grade students, for example, studied “multi-use recreational, irrigational, and wildlife uses of our local Lake Lowell.”
“We’re talking about how humans impact science and how science impacts humans. … Students do impact our planet just like our planet impacts us,” she said.
Committee Vice Chairman Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, pointed to the same section in 4th grade science standards that Moon had targeted. “’Hydroelectric’ would’ve been a proper word there rather than ‘water behind dams,’” Kerby said. “You’re kinda insinuating … environmental” concerns.
Ferro responded, “The wording is maybe a semantics issue. I don’t know that there was meant to be any kind of connotation.” The elementary school standards were designed to be used by elementary teachers who typically aren’t as heavily trained in science as they are in math and English, she said, adding that there are opportunities for “word-smithing” the standards in their regular review cycle.
"I've never met a kid yet who says they don't love science when they're doing science," Ferro said. "When we actually wrote this document, every word in this document was scrutinized, was argued over, and ultimately vetted by a team of award-winning Idaho teachers. ... These standards do reflect what Idaho teachers think about Idaho science students and what they need to know to move forward."