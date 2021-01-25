Thus far this morning, 15 people have testified on SJR 101, eight in favor, six against, and one neutral (a representative of the Idaho State Police, who said they take no position but can answer questions. There were none.) The committee chair, Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, said she is attempting to call alternately on people testifying pro and con. Here are some of the comments:
Jeremy Kitzhaber, a disabled U.S. veteran with Stage 4 terminal cancer, said, “I’m here because I am not in favor of SJR 101 because it puts Idahoans at risk. … It will forever force people with serious medical conditions to either live in pain,” or go across state lines to access treatments that can help them avoid the risk of death from opiates they’re otherwise being prescribed, as he is. Kitzhaber said 36 states currently allow medical cannabis to be prescribed and dispensed; none require FDA approval, which he said won’t happen. “We must not become the state where the Senate makes such a detrimental decision for the seriously ill and the suffering population,” he said. “Nearly 80% of Idahoans support medical cannabis for the seriously ill. SJR 101 does not reflect what Idahoans want.”
Kitzhaber, who said he has been working for two years on proposed legislation to legalize medical marijuana in Idaho without risk of abuse, said the way SJR 101 is written, even if marijuana is legalized at the federal level and approved for prescribing through the Veterans Administration, it wouldn’t have the necessary FDA approval described in the measure. That would make Idaho the only state in the nation where the VA couldn’t offer medical cannabis to its veteran patients, he said. Kitzhaber said his specialist has told him he’d prescribe medical marijuana if he didn’t live in Idaho. Asked by senators about Idaho’s “right to try” law for terminally ill patients and whether that would allow him to access the drug, he said, “I’ve been told I do not have the right to try in a state where cannabis is illegal.”
Former Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey, now head of the Idaho Sheriffs Association, spoke in favor of SJR 101. “One just has to look at our neighboring states to see the unintended consequences of reducing our drug laws,” he said. “We also support this resolution because it lets the citizens decide.” To amend the Idaho Constitution, the proposal would need two-thirds support from each house of the Legislature, plus majority approval from voters in the November 2022 general election.
Dr. Dan Zuckerman, an oncologist and director of the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute, spoke against SJR 101. He said when he was in medical school 20 years ago, there was little data or evidence for use of medical marijuana, but that’s changed. “In my area of oncology the data are clear that patients benefit from this,” he said. "My patients don't come in with an agenda about politics or about drug addiction. ... They just want relief." Zuckerman told the senators, “I do see a route where you as our policy makers and our leaders could do this in a much more nuanced way, in my opinion.”
The Rev. Bill Racicot told the senators, “Marijuana, like alcohol, because of its social acceptance is a primary gateway drug. ... I have known literally hundreds of people addicted to hard drugs whose first use was marijuana, usually introduced in adolescence. … Marijuana is an addictive gateway drug that will continue to ruin lives.” He said drugs are dangerous. “I completely support this effort to permanently outlaw the use of them in the state of Idaho,” he said.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, asked Racicot if he believes Idaho should permanently outlaw alcohol and tobacco. “As a minister of the gospel, I’m very, very concerned when people are impaired by any substances,” he said. “Personally, I don’t drink or smoke cigarettes.” He said, however, “I recognize … to outlaw those substances as was tried back in the ‘20 s and ‘30s could be very detrimental.” He added, “Personally I would encourage everyone to abstain from alcohol and drugs.”
Wayne Hammon, CEO of the Idaho Associated General Contractors, said drug use is a major problem in the construction industry; he spoke in favor of SJR 101. "We believe it goes a long way in keeping Idahoans safe," he said.
Megan Romero, an Idaho nurse, spoke against the proposal. “The federal government controls many parts of our lives,” she said. “And while some of that control may be warranted, when it comes to the health of Idahoans I believe it is best to allow individuals latitude in deciding what works for them. … There’s nothing virtuous about the broad criminalization of medications that allow Idahoans to live healthy lives.”