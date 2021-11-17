In testimony so far this morning at the Senate State Affairs Committee:
Christy Neuhoff, a senior vice president with St. Luke’s Health System, said she had a concern “from the employment perspective” about HB 414, the “religious freedom” bill. “It could interfere with respect to drug testing,” she said. “Of course under Idaho law, people can decline medical treatment for any reason at all, not only for religious reasons, and they don’t have to provide a reason or support for the reason why they decline medical treatment.” But the way medical treatment is used in the bill, she said, “It becomes effectively a blanket exemption for people to decline to comply with a condition of employment.
Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, said, “Our organization opposes all three of these pieces of legislation.” He said he’d focus on HB 417, the workers compensation bill. “This takes what is said to be a no-fault system and makes it an employer-fault system. It tips the scales.”
Katheryn Whitney said, “I’m representing my family today. I came actually to speak on HB 421, which was chosen not to be listened to today, which was unfortunate, however, many of the things in 419 would apply to all workers, so hopefully would apply to our family as well. ... Businesses right now are violating the Constitution by requiring vaccines.” As an example, she said her husband, as a state employee, received notice that he could get four hours of paid leave for getting the vaccine, but not for other purposes. “So we are not following the rules,” she said. “What is happening out in the workforce is not what is being applied, whether it be in state agencies or the private sector. ... Please pass these laws to help beef up what is currently not helping, so you can fight for the citizens of the state and the employed who are being taken advantage of.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.