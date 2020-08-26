In continuing testimony on liability legislation at the House Judiciary Committee today:
Casey Baker told the committee, “I would like to address the last 3 clauses of our Pledge of Allegiance, one nation under God, one nation under God. If we were truly one nation under God … we would all be immune from pestilences.” He said, “In Psalms 91, we are expressly given immunity from pestilence. … If we need immunity … we need immunity from the 5G network that has been proven to be harmful for the human body.”
Samantha Buffington said, “I stand before you today to oppose this immunity bill for the simple fact that even though I was not infected by COVID, I am deeply affected by COVID. And by that I mean that I was denied care by a medical facility for a concussion that I sustained in a car accident and I now have seizures because of that. Where is our personal accountability for people like me? Where is my voice being heard in this? This immunity gives you people the ability to say even though I’m injured, you’re not taking responsibility for your actions. … How can we hold these people accountable?”
Steven Keyser said he’s a retired police officer with “a long history of Christian ministry to the poor, to the oppressed, and to injured vets and refugees. ... Immunity takes away rights of the people to be heard by the courts, and takes away the courts’ proper role,” he said, “possibly closing the door on the final recourse that the injured have, that is the courts, to find justice. Immunity has way too much downside, too much risk. … It creates a lot of downside where the oppressed cannot get justice.” He concluded, “I recognize that this bill is far better than the other bills that have been presented. If this bill could kill those, I can live with it.”
Delbert Chapel of Nampa told the committee, “Although HB 6 is the best option that I’ve heard, I urge you to vote against immunity, as it implies we’ve done something wrong. Please restore the confidence in our government. Please kill these bills. Let’s go home and live our lives.”