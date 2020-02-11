In further testimony at this morning’s hearing on HB 409, the one-year property tax freeze bill, Doug Racine, director of finance for the city of Nampa, said, “If this is a highly complex issue, we are considering a brutally unsophisticated approach to try and solve it.”
Last year, he said, Nampa took a 2% increase in property tax, below the 3% permitted. He said he calculated that for the average Nampa citizen, that was an increase of $20. “That’s 2%, $20 a year,” he said. “That’s what the city is driving in terms of new tax levies.”
“We’re trying to be very economical with that,” Racine said. “But when we look at the growth, Nampa has averaged 3.8% growth over the last five years.” In 2019 alone, he said, Nampa issued 320 new commercial development permits and 1,717 residential permits. “How do we pay for that growth?” he asked. “If we have a freeze, my costs are still going up. We have contractual obligations with public safety. Do I cut fire and police to cover those contractual obligations? Healthcare costs went up a million dollars last year. How do I pay for that? What do I have to cut to get to the bottom line?” He said Nampa’s police department is currently operating at 2010 staffing levels.
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, sponsor of the tax-freeze bill, said he found it hard to believe that cities “can’t cut a dime.”
“Growth brings cost,” Racine said. “If I don’t have the revenues associated with the cost of growth, that means we have to cut services.”