In continued testimony this morning on HB 409, the proposal for a one-year, statewide property tax freeze:
Kirk Chandler, Washington County commissioner, said, “I would ask you to consider cutting mandates. We cannot cut our expenses without cutting things we are required to do.” He said, “We have come to the table. I don’t think this freeze is needed to bring us to the table, because we were here last summer, and we have not had any relief from the state. … If we’re not required to do as much, we can cut our taxes.”
Madison County Commissioner Brent Mendenhall said, “This is not a pause or a slowdown. HB 409 is slamming on the brakes on an ice-covered road.” He said his county already is facing a possible $500,000 ask from the state to help fund the state share of Medicaid expansion, when it only spent $65,000 on indigent care last year. "Can we make cuts? Yes," he said. "To slam the door shut is irresponsible. ... HB 409 right now needs to go, it needs to not get out of this committee. Because you see, in the end, we're elected, just like you are." But if the Legislature decides, he said, it's the local officials who will have to carry the policies out.
Wayne Butts, Custer County commissioner, said, "I agree that something needs to be done; nobody wants bigger government." He said, "I would love to be at the table. What am I gonna cut?" His county has only a tiny amount of taxable land, he said. "There's a possibility we may have to look at dissolving our county." He asked the lawmakers, "Throw this out for this year, let's get some good working groups together. Let's get some good solutions that are going to work for all of us."