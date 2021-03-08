Of the first eight people to testify this morning on SB 1110, the initiatives bill, seven spoke against it and one in favor. Here’s some of their testimony:
Lauren Bramwell of the ACLU of Idaho: “The Legislature cannot violate the reserved power of the people to propose laws and to enact them at the polls. … If passed, this legislation would impose a severe burden on initiative sponsors.” She said, “It would give veto power to a singular legislative district. … This veto power makes it so that it’s very likely that if anything, special-interest groups can target a particular legislative district in an effort to exploit that specific-district veto power.”
Luke Prang of Lemhi County identified himself as a member of the Lemhi County Democratic Party. “And it’s hard to get more rural than that,” he said. “Since 2013, there have been 15 attempts to put initiatives on the ballot and only two have succeeded. Now, that doesn’t seem to be a burden on the voters of Idaho to learn about these initiatives when they go to vote. I think it would increase the amount of external funding needed to get anything on the ballot at all. It seems to me that whoever sponsored this legislation and supports this is afraid of the people of Idaho voting on things they care about.”
Terry Wilson, who identified himself as a member of Black Lives Matter Boise, said, “This bill would make it virtually impossible for any grass-roots initiative to qualify to be on the ballot and be voted on. And it’s extremely difficult already, so to make it more difficult only would suggest that the goal would be to limit the voices of the marginalized in this state.” He said, “What we hope to achieve is … for our voices to be heard.”
Bryan Searle of Shelley, a farmer who said he also represents the Idaho Farm Bureau, testified in support of the bill. “I view this as an opportunity to have everyone’s voice across this great state heard. I think we all deserve that right in every legislative district. This bill provides an opportunity for every district to speak up. … Why do we have concerns as it stands today? Because we have precedent set by other states as to what’s happened by things that’s got on the ballot. For example, we see in Colorado, we see where the wolfs were reintroduced, that was done by ballot initiative.” He said, “None of those voters will probably ever see a wolf,” but farmers and ranchers would be affected. “These are the kind of things that concern us, by having that placed on the ballot,” he said.