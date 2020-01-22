Eric Theis, a high school physics teacher, talked about the physics behind the movement of the planets, the sun and moon, and how alignment results in an eclipse. When education is in alignment, he said, that means all 5th graders learn the same, though “not in the same way.” As a high school physics teacher, he said, he has 180 students coming to him from three different middle schools and nine different teachers. “If those students weren’t aligned … all of them as a group don’t have a single set of skills. I can’t count on all of them to know a single thing. Which means I have to plug those holes.” He said he used to have to teach a two-day lab, “Where I teach about volume and measurement and the importance of error and how to use the metric system … so that I know they all have a certain set of skills that allow them to do that. … It must be all, or I can’t go on. After the implementation of the science standards, I very quickly saw all the students coming into alignment. They had a common set of skills.”
“I saved two days in my high school earth science class. That two days is 4.4% of my instruction time … for the semester,” he said. “As a result, I was able to delve in at the end of the year and do enrichment,” moving well beyond what was in the science standards, he said. “I’m not going to say that every standard in the Idaho science standards is the perfect standard and perfectly written … but when we talk about removing them or major portions of them wholesale, that throws our schools into chaos … and our students suffer. ... Don’t cripple our students’ education in that way.”
Rep. Tony Wisniewski, a member of the committee, said he's worked as a design engineer and a manufacturing engineer in the nuclear, aerospace and industriall equipment fields. "The issue before us today is what is science," Wisniewski told the lawmakers. "Science is a search for truth. Science is never static." He noted, "Drinking cupfuls of mercury is no longer recommended to treat constipation. … Checking the fit of your shoes in a department store by using an X-ray machine is no longer a recommended practice. These are all things we have discovered by advances in science."
"Similarly, science is not created by popular consensus," Wisniewski said. "No one is disputing climate change, it has been occurring for billions of years." But he said the claim the climate is warming and humans are the main cause is "dictated as the fact, that science is closed on this issue. ... Unfortunately, climate change has become tremendously politicized." Wisniewski said flooding in New Orleans and Venice have been "erroneously blamed on climate change," when there are other factors as well. "The teaching materials treat climate change as gospel with more zeal than a Baptist at a temperance convention," Wisniewski concluded.
Chris Taylor, curriculum director for science at the Boise School District and a member of the committee that wrote the state science standards, told the committee, “These stands are so different than our last stands that were developed in 2006, that focused mainly on memorization.” Instead, he said, they prompt students to use “the habits of mind that all scientists use in the field,” and are consistent with “high-performing countries like Singapore and Canada.” The standards provide opportunities for students to analyze data and evidence to support their own claims, Taylor said.
“Since the adoption of these standards two years ago, teachers throughout the state have been provided professional development,” he said. “Currently we are working hundreds of teachers… as they prepare their students to collaborate, communicate and think critically as they become science-literate citizens of the 21st century.” A new assessment, or test, aligned with the standards is being developed and starts this year, he said. “It’s not that us as teachers are telling the students, ‘this is what you need to believe,’” Taylor said. “The students are doing science.”