Tensions run high during a confrontation between the unhoused community and protesters across the street from a makeshift encampment set up outside the old Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
A planned rally by the group Idaho Liberty Dogs against a group of unhoused people and their supporters who have been staging their own protest petered out in the late afternoon on Saturday, writes reporter Tracy Bringhurst. The counter-demonstration potluck, planned in response to the rally, brought out a couple hundred people to the old Ada County Courthouse lawn.
Among the unhoused community’s supporters were Interfaith Sanctuary, clergymen, neighbors, teenagers, a group of young conservatives, the Red Republicans, and the Idaho Labor Party.
Members of the Idaho Liberty Dogs and their supporters did not agree to be interviewed at the event.
“These are not true homeless people,” a woman from the Liberty Dogs’ rally said into a megaphone Saturday. “These people are making the city look like Portland and they are BLM fascists. We aren’t paying for homeless peoples’ mistakes. You want a home ... get a job.”
The Liberty Dogs were rallying against the group of protesters who have erected a tent city to draw attention to issues around housing, the Black Lives Matter movement, Boise Mutual Aid, and called for the recall of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.
The group of unhoused protesters held a potluck in response, which drew a larger crowd than the opposing event across the street, Bringhurst reports. The potluck started at noon and the Liberty Dog protest began an hour later.
Both sides yelled and antagonized each other for several hours, but no violence occurred. You can read Bringhurst's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press.
