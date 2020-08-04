Coronavirus image generic

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths today, for a total to date of 210; that included two new deaths in Ada County and five new deaths in Canyon County. Overall, the state reported 559 new cases today, for a total to date of 22,234; 40 more infections of health care workers, for a total to date of 1,311; and 20 new hospitalizations for a total to date of 906.

So far this week, Canyon County is the state's major hotspot for COVID-19, followed by Ada, Bonneville, Kootenai and Twin Falls counties. There's more data online here.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

