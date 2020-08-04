The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths today, for a total to date of 210; that included two new deaths in Ada County and five new deaths in Canyon County. Overall, the state reported 559 new cases today, for a total to date of 22,234; 40 more infections of health care workers, for a total to date of 1,311; and 20 new hospitalizations for a total to date of 906.
So far this week, Canyon County is the state's major hotspot for COVID-19, followed by Ada, Bonneville, Kootenai and Twin Falls counties. There's more data online here.