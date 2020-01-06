The Idaho House already has a temporary fill-in legislator for the first part of the session, as House Speaker Scott Bedke this morning swore in Tim Kastning of Rathdrum to fill in for Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, who is under federal indictment in Texas. Green's trial on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with a tax-evasion case starts there today.
Kastning, the retired owner of Grace Tree Service in Kootenai County and a former aide to Congressman Russ Fulcher, said he'll be filling in for about two weeks. "We've scheduled two weeks, a week to 10 days," he said. "He's taking care of some unfinished business."
Uniquely among the states, Idaho allows temporary substitutes when a legislator can't serve; they aren't paid, but have expenses covered. They're most often used when a lawmaker is ill or absent for their personal work commitments.