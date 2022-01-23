Hundreds came to the state Capitol on Saturday for two annual events, the Idaho Women's March and the annual March for Life; the March for Life took place in the early afternoon, while the Women's March kicked off at 4 p.m. Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis reports that local teenagers organized and spoke at the Women's March this year.
“I just realized that students could do something," said Petra Hoffman, 16. "I always walk away with this feeling that we do live in Boise, Idaho, it is this really small place that sometimes feels insignificant, but we can make these big statements.”
Boise resident Marilyn Large, 75, who attended the Women's March, told the Idaho Press, “I am encouraged that young women are the ones heading this march.”
During the March for Life, anti-abortion advocates rallied for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. Speaker Heather Lawless of the Reliance Center in Lewiston called for the crowd to "love women, empower them to make healthy choices."
You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it's on the front page. Idaho Press news partner KTVB's full story on both events is online here.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.