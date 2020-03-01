United States national team duathlon athlete and transgender advocate Chris Mosier will be hosting events in Boise to protest a series of bills in the Idaho Legislature this session, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Mosier, a transgender man and Nike-sponsored Team USA athlete, on Tuesday will lead a one-mile “Fun Run/Walk/Roll/Stroll” from the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial to the Idaho State Capitol. He will be speaking out against a series of three bills introduced this year that would impact transgender athletes, medical care and birth certificates.
HB 500, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, would bar transgender girls or women from competing in public school women’s sports, while also allowing any female school athlete’s gender to be challenged. You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.