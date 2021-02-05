Here's an article from the Post Register:
By Sally Krutzig
BOISE — Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, has come under fire for comments she made Monday in a House Education Committee meeting. Now, educators are speaking out.
Ehardt’s offending comments were made during discussion of a $20 million summer literacy program proposal presented by Gov. Brad Little’s staff. The program is intended to assist students who have struggled with learning challenges caused by the pandemic. The summer literacy program will be exclusively in-person.
“I’m a little worried about doing something when we’re actually looking (at) many of these kids are in the classroom, and the reason that they are suffering is because they’re in the classroom with teachers who don’t want to be there teaching. So why would we be giving money to classrooms that may contain teachers that don’t want to be there? Wouldn’t that be a poor use of the money?” Ehardt asked in the committee.
Ehardt told the Post Register later Monday that her remarks were aimed at teachers who have advocated for virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. She felt her words have been “miscategorized as if (she is) unsupportive of teachers and the difficult task they are facing.” Ehardt said her larger intention was to point out “the importance of in-person learning” and “the struggles that our kids faced” in virtual learning environments.
Julie Nawrocki, a math teacher at Skyline High School who has taught in Idaho Falls for 15 years, said she found Ehardt’s comments “disrespectful.” She is the president-elect of the Idaho Falls Education Association. Nawrocki was particularly bothered by Ehardt saying, the reason that students “are suffering is because they’re in the classroom with teachers who don’t want to be there teaching.”
“Whether she’s talking about an in-person classroom or a virtual classroom, it doesn’t matter. She blames the teachers for the children suffering. And that’s wrong. That was degrading to our profession. And not once, in all of the backpedaling that she’s doing right now, not once has she thought to apologize,” Nawrocki said.
Nawrocki noted that with Idaho already ranked last in the country for per-pupil spending, Ehardt was “threatening to withhold funding and programs from kids that are in need.” Nawrocki also believes there are reasons a teacher who had chosen to be virtual during the school year would be willing to be in-person for the summer reading program. Summer programs have fewer students and teachers may be vaccinated by then.
“What Rep. Ehardt is saying is if you wanted to be a virtual teacher, then you don’t deserve to receive funding from this state. And not only you as a teacher, but also your students don’t deserve funding. So she’s angry at the teacher, but she’s going to punish the student,” Nawrocki said.
Nawrocki believes Ehardt was “shaming” virtual teachers, despite not knowing their individual situations. According to Nawrocki, every teacher wants to teach and gives their students their full support no matter the teaching situation.
“We have one of the absolute best AP History teachers doing that right now. Because she’s the primary caregiver for her elderly mother. She’s not so afraid for herself, but she just couldn’t live with herself if she brought (COVID-19) to her mom,” Nawrocki said.
Laura Milton has been a teacher in Idaho Falls for 6 years and is currently teaching at the D93 Online Academy. She felt Ehardt’s words were “disturbing” not only as an educator but also as a parent.
“As a parent, I have a first grader who’s been in in-person school since August. … I know his teachers are going above and beyond to teach him. And the thought of giving his school less funding because maybe a few of them were hesitant to go back into the classroom in a global pandemic is not fair to my child,” Milton said.
The Idaho Education Association also released a statement disagreeing with Ehardt’s statements, calling them “inaccurate, disrespectful, and out of touch.” The IEA said it is not that teachers don’t want to be in the classroom, it is that they don’t feel they can do so safely.
“Questioning the dedication and motivation of teachers who have given their all to educate and care for students during a global pandemic is reckless and counterproductive. The truth is that Idaho teachers desperately want to be in classrooms with students, but they want to do so in an environment that is safe for students and staff. That is certainly a reasonable request, but all too often across our state that goal has not been achieved,” Layne McInelly wrote in the statement.