Gov. Brad Little said the Legislature this session addressed many of the priorities he laid out in his State of the State address in January, but there are other significant issues that remain to be addressed.
He also said he had some concerns about some of the bills he signed — such as the law banning most transgender medical care for minors. He noted that similar bills are being passed across the U.S. and acknowledged that some families with children under 18 already receiving this type of care, which includes puberty blockers and hormones, will have to go out of state to get it. Little said he wanted to focus on behavioral health care for these minors.
“We’ll see how this plays out,” Little said.
The governor spoke with members of the press on Wednesday in his office at the Capitol to look back on the 2023 legislative session, which wrapped up earlier this month, and to mark the end of his first 100 days in his second term in office.
He highlighted the state’s investments in teacher pay, including adding funding to raise starting teacher pay to $47,477 per year and raising salaries for experienced educators as well. Little also noted the expansion of the Idaho Launch program, which provides $8,000 grants to Idaho high school graduates for community college, a career technical program, or workforce training. The Launch bill, which Little labeled as one of his top priorities, narrowly made it through the Legislature.
