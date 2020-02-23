An aide to former Boise Mayor Dave Bieter who worked a short time after December’s runoff took home significant compensation in a short period, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. As BoiseDev first reported, the day after the runoff election, Bieter rehired his intergovernmental affairs aide Amber Pence. Pence left the city in May 2019 to join Bieter’s political campaign for mayor as chief fundraiser.
Pence worked for the city of Boise from Dec. 4 – Jan. 7. According to public records and a BoiseDev analysis of payroll records, Pence earned more than $41,000 after working about 23 days.
The largest portion of the pay, $28,314, came from severance, according to a public record obtained by BoiseDev. She was only eligible for the severance because Bieter rehired her. The amount of severance pay was based on her total time working for the city, which began in 2013.
Last year, the Idaho legislature considered a law that would bar all taxpayer-funded severance, according to the Idaho Press. Idaho law doesn’t allow state agencies to give severance, but local governments, counties and school districts still can. The bill passed committee in the House, but later died.
Pence is now the Idaho state director for the Mike Bloomberg campaign.