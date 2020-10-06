The governor's office today updated its list of cities and counties that have opted in to participate in the governor's $124 million property tax relief program that taps federal CARES Act funds, adding one county -- Boise County -- and one city, Moscow. That brings participation to 11 of Idaho's 44 counties and 31 of its 200 cities.
Asked why there was a change from yesterday to today, Marissa Morrison Hyer, spokeswoman for Gov. Brad Little, said it was due to a clerical error initially in transferring the information from the Tax Commission to the governor's office. "We just missed those two names getting it passed over," she said.
The governor's office also noted that residents of Eagle, Star and Kuna will benefit from the program though their cities aren't directly participating, because they contract with Ada County for their law enforcement, and the county opted in.