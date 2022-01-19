The big income-tax cut and rebate bill that’s now pending on the House floor would give most Idahoans rebates at just the minimum amount of $75 per person, or $300 for a family of four. That’s the amount a family earning Idaho’s median income of $66,000 would get. A family of four that earned $100,000 a year in 2020 would get a rebate of $560. A family of four with a 2020 income of $200,000 would get $1,391.
A family of four that earned $1 million in 2020 would get a rebate of $8,039.
The reason is that the bill, HB 436, calculates rebates based on Idaho taxable income for the calendar year 2020. In that year, Idaho had a standard deduction of $24,800 off the top of household income, for a married couple filing jointly, to calculate Idaho taxable income. So the family with $66,000 in income had an Idaho taxable income of $41,200. That put them in Idaho’s top tax bracket for that year, at 6.925%, with tax, according to Idaho State Tax Commission Tax Rate Tables, coming to $2,314. Twelve percent of $2,314 is $277.68. That’s below the $75 per person minimum for rebates, so that family gets the minimum.
Taxable income in Idaho may not always be what people assume. For example, Idaho currently has five income tax brackets; HB 436 would collapse that into four. The current top rate of 6.5% applies to all taxpayers with taxable income of $5,000 or more. But Idaho’s standard deduction for 2021 is $25,100 for a married couple filing jointly. To have Idaho taxable income of $5,000 or more in 2021, a married couple filing jointly would have to have earned $30,100.
Everyone with that income or above pays the top rate, though that doesn’t take into account Idaho’s grocery tax credit or other deductions or credits for which taxpayers may qualify. The grocery credit is $100 per person, or $120 for those 65 or older.
Idaho’s current five tax brackets start with those with Idaho taxable income of less than $1,000, at 1%; those between $1,000 and $2,999, at 3.1% of the amount over $1,000 plus $10; those between $3,000 and $3,999 at 4.5% of the amount over $3,000 plus $72; those between $4,000 and $4,999 at 5.5% of the amount over $4,000 plus $117; and the top bracket, $5,000 and over, at 6.5% of the amount over $5,000 plus $172.
(The dollar amounts are in there because state law requires the Tax Commission to prescribe a factor based on the CPI each year as an adjustment to Idaho tax brackets so that inflation won’t result in a tax increase.)
HB 436 eliminates the next-to-top bracket, and lowers the top rate from 6.5% to 6%. It also lowers the next-to-bottom bracket from 3.1% to 3%, but it leaves the other two brackets unchanged. That means those in the bottom bracket, with less than $1,000 in taxable income — which translates to less than $26,100 in income for a married couple filing jointly — would get no ongoing tax reduction under the bill.