Three property tax levies were on the ballot in the Treasure Valley during the May primary, and all of them failed to pass muster with the voters, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Voters turned down two supplemental levies for public school systems, one in Meridian’s West Ada School District and the other in Middleton, and Kuna voters also gave a thumbs-down to a supplemental tax levy to help pay for improvements to the city’s fire district. Reasons for voters choosing not to support levies vary widely, but the growing economic stress due to the pandemic could have been a factor for the broad dismissal of new taxes to fund services.
Jacklyn Kettler, political science professor at Boise State University, said rising property taxes are already a concern statewide, but the economic pressures from COVID-19 have made those requests even more unappealing.
“Concerns about growing property taxes can figure in and right now with the economy in rough shape and a lot of people unemployed. That would make people even more cautious for voting for increased spending in that manner,” she said. “I think just that kind of frustration grows, and when you get into a situation like right now, it gets especially concerning.”
