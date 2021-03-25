Idaho’s state Tax Commission is holding a special meeting at 11:30 this morning to consider a resolution extending the Idaho state income tax filing deadline this year from April 15 to May 17, matching the already-announced IRS delay for federal income tax returns. The Idaho House last week introduced HB 347 with the same aim, but the bill hasn’t had a hearing and the Legislature is on recess until April 6 due to a Statehouse COVID-19 outbreak.
Late yesterday, Gov. Brad Little sent out a news release saying he’d instructed the Tax Commission to hold the special meeting to “provide taxpayers and tax preparers with immediate clarification.”
“I appreciate the Tax Commission and the Idaho Legislature for prioritizing the actions needed to ease the burden on Idahoans in preparing their taxes this year,” Little said.
The Tax Commission’s proposed Resolution 21-01 notes that under existing Idaho law, Idaho Code 63-114, the commission has authority to grant extensions to those affected by a disaster declared by the president or the governor, and both are currently in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution states that the deadline would be extended without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed, for all Idaho taxpayers. It does not, however, affect estimated payments due April 15.
The resolution also extends the deadline to apply for the Property Tax Reduction, Property Tax Deferral, and 100% Service-Connected Disabled Veteran Benefit programs from April 15 to May 17.