A tax break for big semiconductor industry expansions in Idaho has won approval from the Legislature and is headed to the governor’s desk.
The Idaho Senate voted 30-5 on Thursday in favor of HB 678, which earlier passed the House on a much closer 39-22 vote.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, a co-sponsor of the bill, recalled how Micron Technology started small in Boise, and grew into a major employer. “When you look at the overall benefit of what this might do for our area, you look at the jobs that have been generated … This is important to the future of our state,” he said. “It provides great opportunity for new jobs, new investment.”
The bill, dubbed the “Idaho Semiconductors for America Act,” would exempt construction and building materials used to construct, expand or modernize a semiconductor facility in Idaho from the sales tax, for qualifying projects that submit requests in advance and sign agreements with the Idaho Department of Commerce.
The cost of the tax break is estimated at $18.4 million per year during construction; the bill’s fiscal note estimates that the return would be $620 million a year in additional wages paid in Idaho.
“It’s a good deal, it’s a good investment,” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise. “This is not a giveaway to the industry. This is an investment. … It is going to return us far more than it costs and thereby help out all of our taxpayers.”
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, spoke against the bill, noting that Micron already benefits from a large property tax exemption lawmakers originally enacted in hopes of luring a different firm to eastern Idaho. “I think there’s enough incentives for them to be in Idaho,” she said.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, is the lead sponsor of HB 678; it also has six legislative cosponsors.