Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s indoctrination task force will reconvene this afternoon on the heels of a related meetup with former President Donald Trump, according to her gubernatorial campaign, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Blake Jones. The task force is set to hear presentations on education policy from an intern in McGeachin’s office, a hardline conservative candidate for state superintendent and fellow task force members, according to a meeting agenda.
McGeachin and Trump met Monday at Trump Tower in New York City “to discuss important issues related to our country, the state of Idaho, and their united efforts to push back against the radical left’s attempts to indoctrinate America’s schoolchildren with some of the most toxic and anti-American theories ever conceived,” McGeachin’s campaign said in a news release Wednesday. Meanwhile, the “Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education” is scheduled to look into alleged leftist “indoctrination” in Idaho’s public schools. Scheduled speakers include GOP state superintendent candidate Branden Durst; a former leader of a defunct charter school; and task force co-chair and lieutenant governor’s candidate Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
You can read Jones' full report here at idahoednews.org.