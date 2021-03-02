The House was at ease for quite a while this morning, in part because of objections to documents that Rep. Priscilla Giddings wanted to distribute regarding an early-childhood grant, after which House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, asked unanimous consent to return HB 195, the “targeted picketing” bill, to the House Judiciary Committee.
“There is consensus language, however, the committee approved of this bill as written overwhelmingly, and the committee should be able to review the new language first,” Chaney explained. But there was an objection, so Chaney moved to return the bill to committee; Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, seconded the motion. It was debatable, but there was no debate. The motion then passed, 59-11. The bill had previously been on the House’s amending order pending changes; this move gives the committee a chance to introduce a new version instead if it chooses.
Later, when the House got to HB 226, the supplemental appropriation to the State Board of Education to authorize spending the $5.98 million early childhood learning grant, Giddings, R-White Bird, spoke at length against the bill. “I don’t think that allowing federal money to come in to push preschool is a very wise choice,” Giddings told the House. “We lose our ability to control the content.”
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, questioned by another representative, told the House, “This grant is 100% about local control.” Local collaboratives in communities around the state would be the ones who would determine content, he said; the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children has no curriculum.