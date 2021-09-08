We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, another germ has been on the rise locally, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The region covered by Southwest District Health — Canyon, Owyhee, Washington, and Adams counties — has seen syphilis infections more than double in the past two years, with most cases appearing in Canyon County.
"Especially now with this outbreak in our community, I really want to encourage as many people as possible to go get tested, especially since syphilis can cause such serious lifelong complications if left undiagnosed and untreated,” said Cate Lewis, an epidemiologist with the district.
Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease caused by a bacterium, Triponema pallidum, according to the National Institutes of Health. A person can become infected when they engage in sexual activity with another infected person.
In 2017, the district counted 18 cases of syphilis; in 2018, 14 cases; in 2019, 15 cases, Lewis said. The beginning of 2020 started off with normal numbers, but by the end, 38 people had tested positive for the disease. The district declared an outbreak in February, Lewis said; 43 people had tested positive by the end of July.
